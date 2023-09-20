Connect with us

Obituaries

John Harold Tobitt

John Harold Tobitt passed this life on Tuesday, September 19,2023 at his residence surrounded by his family at the age of 83. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, September 24,2023 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 PM until the time of service.

A native of Tullahoma, Mr. Tobitt was the son of the late Garner Clifford and Zula Mae Jones Tobitt. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he was a truly devoted Christian man. He was a member of Roberts Chapel in Tullahoma and attended Grace Baptist Church also in Tullahoma.

Mr. Tobitt is survived by his wife, Bobbie Ruth Tobitt of Normandy; sons, Sid John Tobitt of Manchester and John Dan (Sharon) of Normandy; sister, Loretta Dirl Wilkinson of Paris, Tennessee, grandchildren, Kierston, Jared, Madelyn, Johnnie and Alan.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

