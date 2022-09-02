John D. Anderson, 88, of Tullahoma, passed away on September 1, 2022. John is preceded in death by his parents Charles Douglas Anderson, Sr. and Agnes Sinclair Glass Anderson, brothers Charles Douglas Anderson, Jr. and William Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Peggy Anderson, son David Anderson, daughter Leslie Torrico (Mario), grandchildren Kenneth Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Rebecca Price (Chase) and Emma Claire Anderson. John was born August 22, 1934 in Columbia, Tennessee. A machinist by trade he retired from AEDC/Sverdrup in 1996. He had a natural talent as a craftsman, building muzzle loading rifles and furniture, as well as blacksmithing. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and being outdoors. He also had a talent for music and loved playing guitar with friends and fellow musicians. He was involved with the Boy Scouts for many years as a scout master and earned the Wood Badge and Long Rifle awards for his contributions. He was a founding member of the Elk River Long Rifles where he made many lifelong friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in John’s memory be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee or a non-profit close to your heart. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.