John Berry bringing 30th anniversary Christmas tour to Tullahoma Nov. 29

Country singer John Berry will bring his 30th annual Christmas tour to the South Jackson Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Berry will open the two-part show with songs from his country catalog before returning after intermission for Christmas favorites. The holiday set will include “Little Drummer Boy,” “Mary Did You Know” and “O Holy Night,” the song that lent its name to the Christmas album that started his annual tour.

The Tullahoma concert is the third stop on the 18-date tour, which opens Nov. 27 in Sugar Hill, Georgia. Berry will return to Middle Tennessee for shows at Harkin Hall in Madison on Dec. 20 and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Dec. 21.

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The tour comes as Berry marks two other 30-year milestones. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 19, 1996, and released “She’s Taken a Shine” on Nov. 18 of that year. His other country hits include “Your Love Amazes Me,” “What’s in It for Me” and “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye.”

“Robin and I are deeply grateful to see so many familiar faces return year after year with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the Christmas season together,” Berry said.

Ticket information and the full tour schedule are available on John Berry’s tour page.