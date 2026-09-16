Joey Victor Baker of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday, September 14, 2026, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 66 years.

A native of Tullahoma, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Edward and Agnes Rutherford Baker. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, David Ludlam, Jackie Allen Ludlam and Marion Drew Baker, and two sisters, Dinah Lynn Baker and Carolina Baker.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until the time of service.

His survivors include one brother, Eddie Delon Baker of Texas and one sister, Marianna (Carl) Cantrell of Smyrna, Tennessee. Mr. Baker is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Joey Baker.