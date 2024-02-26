Joel Dean Baldwin of Morrison passed this life on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 82. Graveside Services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 1 PM at Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Mr. Baldwin was born on December 20, 1941 in Campaign, TN to the late Cecil Baldwin and Catherine Dillion Baldwin. Joel was an Army Veteran and was brought up in the Church of God faith. He spent the majority of his life as a painter with the south division of Chicago Bridge & Iron. He liked going to Flea Markets and yard sales collecting different kinds of antiques and celebrating life with Georgia, his wife of 56 years.

In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Cantrell; brothers, Charles and Glenn Baldwin; grandson, Braylyn Bates; granddaughter, Charlcie Bates; nephews, Jerry Hillis, Ray Baldwin and Toby Cantrell; niece, Stephanie Bain; special first cousin, Samuel Hitchcock, his wife, Nancey and their sons, Greg and John Tillman and special brother-in-law, Arbie Hillis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Joel is survived by his wife, Georgia Baldwin; daughter, Cathey Hill (Larry); sons, Terry Glenn Baldwin (Sheila Deadman) and Jerry Allen Baldwin; sister, Claudette Hills; grandsons, Corey R Brady (Ashley), Dakota G Baldwin (Nicole) and Joey A Baldwin; granddaughters, Lorrisa L Baldwin, Jordon B Baldwin and Jasmine Hill; great grandson, Jackson Brady; great granddaughters, Bryleigh Baldwin and Ralynn Baldwin; nieces, Tresa Floyd (Jerry), Donna Dean (Todd), Elizabeth Camp (Joel) and Treina Tate (George); nephew, Buddy Baldwin (Susan), Jeff Baldwin (Julia), Junior Hillis (Liz) and special sister-in-law, Mary Baldwin.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.