Obituaries

Joe Paul Hill

Published

Joe Paul Hill of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 85. Mr. Hill’s wishes were to be cremated and he requested that no services be scheduled.

Mr. Hill, a native of Bullard Smith, TX was the son of the late James Russell and Ruby L Atkins Hill.  He was a U S Air Force veteran and worked for many years as a Pipefitter/Welder. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying, skeet shooting and watching NASCAR racing.  He was also an avid University of Alabama football fan. Mr. Hill never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Joe P Hill Jr and Glenn D. Hill and twin brother, James F Hill.

Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Arlene Hill of Tullahoma; daughter, Cynthia Lea Hale (Richard) of Navarre, FL; stepsons, Richard Snively (Heidi) of Morrison and Dennis Snively (Rita) of South Bend, IN; stepdaughter, Julie Binkley (Marshall) of Winchester; sister, Laura Jane Purtel of Fayetteville, AR; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

