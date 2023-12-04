Joe Donald Fann, 88, of Tullahoma, died Saturday, December 2, 2023, surrounded by family at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. A native of McMinnville, Tennessee, he was high school valedictorian and captain of the varsity football team. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1958. During college, he began working as a Co-op student at the Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) in Tullahoma and continued his career as an engineer and manager until his retirement in 1996. Joe married the former Linda Neely Harless in 1959. During his life, Joe was committed to his family. He took an active role in the lives of his four children and never hesitated to serve as coach, scout master, or administrator whenever he was needed. He was a leader to his church family, serving for over 30 years as an Elder at the Bel-Aire Church of Christ and later at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane. Most of all, Joe was a devoted husband to Linda. They spent each day of their lives serving others, their family, and their Lord. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lee and Novella Fann; and his sister, Peggy Sue Fann. He is survived by his wife, Linda Harless Fann; sister, Linda Fann Nixon; daughter, Gwen Fann Davis; three sons, Joey Fann (Nicole), David Fann (Anne-Geri’), and Michael Fann (Christie); and nine grandchildren, Melissa McBrayer (Jameson), Jared Davis (Lainey), Michelle Davis, Josey Fann, Bradon Fann-Clabough, Avary Fann, Addia Fann, Campbell Fann, and Quita Fann. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 8th, 2023 the church of Christ at Cedar Lane from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Minister Michael Fann officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Blue Grass Christian Camp, 7463 Athens Boonesboro Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40509.

