Mr. Joe Banks, age 93, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Friday, March 15, 2024, at his home in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Banks was born in Manchester, TN to his late parents Andrew and Throna Banks. He and his first wife, Verna, were married for 56 years. Joe loved his family, loved the farm life, and loved construction. He was always building something and worked construction all of his life. Mr. Banks worked for many companies over the years, including B&C Construction with his brother-in-law Verne Carlisle, which was his first company. After, he went on to work for Hardaway Construction, Sain Construction, RPI and then owned and operated Banks Home Builders with his son, Mike. When he wasn’t working construction, you could find him living the farm life raising cows and hogs over the years. You could always find him on a tractor in the hayfield and when not on the tractor, he would be found in his massive garden that he grew yearly to feed all the neighbors.

Joe met his second wife, Virginia Black, at the Pickin Parlor in 2007 and they married November 2, 2008.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They loved to listen to music and dance. They enjoyed traveling and running the roads. They loved planting, growing, cooking, and “putting up” fresh vegetables and couldn’t pass by a farmers market, produce stand or an orchard without stopping. They would sit side by side and do search word puzzles. They read and studied the Bible every night as well.

Virginia had a stroke in November of 2011. Joe was her sole (soul) caretaker until she had to go to the nursing home. He was completely devoted to her, feeding her when she no longer could herself and even applied her makeup. It was amazing to witness.

Joe loved the Lord, he loved both of his wives, loved his family and loved the land that was such a part of him. He was the last hero I had left.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Andrew Banks; first wife, Verna Carlisle Banks; second wife, Virginia Black Banks; sister, Hazel Banks Denney; brothers, William “Dub” Banks, Infant Elroy Banks, and Horace Banks; grandson-in-law, Jeremy Brian Warren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Banks is survived by daughter-in-law, Shannon Brewer Banks; grandson, Stephen Andrew “Andy” Banks (Tammy); granddaughter, Mindy Warren Sanders (Matt); great grandsons, Zachary Banks (Samantha), Cody Warren, and Remington Banks; great granddaughters, Belle Sanders, Lily Sanders, Khylee Harshman, Gari Harshman; a host of nieces and nephews; special friend, Coreena Robertson; and beloved cat, Bud.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery in Coffee Co.

The family would like to thank Adoration and Hospice Compassus for their wonderful care during Joe’s illness.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Banks family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com