Mr. Jodie Eldridge McGriff, age 76 of Manchester, was born on December 7, 1946, in Winchester, TN, to the late Jodie William and Pauline McEllyrea McGriff. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Viet Nam conflict for six years. Mr. McGriff was a member of the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, where he had served as the treasurer and as a deacon. He enjoyed fishing, working on small engines, watching old westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. McGriff is preceded in death by his loving wife, Reba Anderson McGriff; six brothers, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his children, Johnny McGriff and his wife, Regina, Rhonda Nebel and her husband, Mark, Lisa Carter and her husband, Bobby, and Tina Daniel and her husband, John; grandchildren, Anderson Stout, Arin Weddington (Tyler), Abby Stout, Emmeline and Hughes Carter, Macey Morton (Jacob), and Kylie McGriff; one great grandchild, Jonah Morton; three brothers and one sister; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mr. McGriff will be conducted on Sunday March 12, 2023, at 2PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Johnny McGriff officiating. Burial will follow in the Farrar Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in memory of Mr. McGriff.