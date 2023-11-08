Joanne Jackson, age 66, passed from this life on November 8, 2023. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. Joanne was born in Chicago on July 9, 1957.

She is preceded in death by her son, Cody and mother, Maria Johnson.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Carl, and son, Joel, of Hillsboro; siblings, Barbara (Dale) Weaver of Estill Springs, John Dziadkowiec of Pennsylvania, Matthew (Terri) Dziadkowiec of Hillsboro; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Friday, November 10, 2023, at 2:00pm at Prairie Plains Methodist Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jackson family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com