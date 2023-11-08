Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Joanne Jackson

Published

Joanne Jackson, age 66, passed from this life on November 8, 2023. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. Joanne was born in Chicago on July 9, 1957.

She is preceded in death by her son, Cody and mother, Maria Johnson.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Carl, and son, Joel, of Hillsboro; siblings, Barbara (Dale) Weaver of Estill Springs, John Dziadkowiec of Pennsylvania, Matthew (Terri) Dziadkowiec of Hillsboro; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Graveside service will be held Friday, November 10, 2023, at 2:00pm at Prairie Plains Methodist Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jackson family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023