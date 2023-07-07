Joan Louise Thomason Sackleh, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was born in Ducktown, Tennessee to the late Ralph Greenlee Thomason and Bonnie Louise Martin Thomason. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred James Sackleh in 2006 and her sister Sue Anne Thomason Maloof in 2020.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic church in Tullahoma and a high school graduate from Central High school in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Joan attended Middle Tennessee State University where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts.

Joan was a very accomplished artist and won many awards while showing her paintings throughout Middle Tennessee at art festivals and shows at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center. She loved to write poetry and her poetry was often printed in the local newspaper. Her love of the arts was obvious when you read her poetry or attended one of her art shows. She also loved the outdoors and being with nature.

She is survived by two children, Jim (Gigi) Sackleh of Franklin, Tennessee and Suzanne (Michael) Sackleh-Masters of Atlanta, Georgia, one brother, Ralph Greenlee Thomason of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and one brother in law, Louis “Vic” Maloof of Buford, Georgia.

Joan is also survived by five grandchildren, Portia Tuesday Beard of Los Angeles, California, Lillian Abigail Sackleh of Franklin, Tennessee, Bonnie Anne Masters of New York City, Hope Greenlee Masters of Atlanta, Georgia and Katherine Rose Masters also of Atlanta, Georgia.

A private visitation will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 9:30 am until 10:15 am.

A public viewing will begin at 10:30 am at St. Paul’s Catholic church in Tullahoma with a funeral mass beginning at 11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow at Rosehill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Tennessee.

In leiu of flowers donation may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church at 304 West Grizzard Street Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or NAMI Tennessee at 1101 Kermit Drive Suite 605 Nashville, Tennessee 37217

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.