Joan C. Talbert passed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the age of 77. No services are scheduled at this time.

Joan was the daughter of the late Coy Cradic and Beulah Frasier. Ms. Talbert loved teaching.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Greg Conant and brother, Elton Cradic.

Ms. Talbert is survived by son, Chuck Conant (Sue) of Church Hill, TN; sister, Charlotte Wilder (Kenny) of Surgoinsville, TN; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.