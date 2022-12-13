Connect with us

Obituaries

Jo Elkins Busby

Published

Jo Elkins Busby, age 95 of Pulaski, TN passed from this life December 9, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. Busby was born in Manchester, TN to her late parents Jesse Horace Elkins and Honorine Charles Elkins. She was a loving homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She not only loved people but loved being around people and was a very generous and giving lady. She was also a member of the Second Street Church of Christ in Pulaski, TN.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Busby is preceded in death by her sister Billie Tarter, and two brothers H.C. Elkins, and Bob S. Elkins.

Ms. Busby is survived by her daughter, Betsy Terry; son, Buddy (Lynne) Busby, grandchildren, Jesse (Stephanie) Busby, Dustin (Chip) Rose, and eight great-grandchildren Levi, Ryan, Atley Gray, Tanner, Zady Beth, Lillie, Easton, and Evely Anna.

A private graveside service with the family was held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Busby family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

