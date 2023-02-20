Connect with us

Obituaries

Jo Ann Master

Published

Jo Ann Master of Franklin County passed this life on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the age of 75. Graveside Services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 12 Noon at Paynes Church Cemetery.

A native of Franklin County, Mrs. Master was the daughter of the late Russell and Florence Wilcox Hill. She loved driving her 1965 Mustang.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, J H Master and brother, Billy Hill.

Mrs. Master is survived by sons, Chris Master (Kelly) of Estill Springs, Troy Master of Knoxville and Steven Taylor of Winchester; brothers, Roger Hill of Tullahoma, Montie and Dale Hill, both of Winchester, Anthony Wildman of Winchester, and Paul Wildman of Hillsboro; sisters, Shirley Master of Estill Springs, Emma Jean Franklin Sullivan and Caroline Weddington, both of Winchester and six grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

