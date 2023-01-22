Mr. Jimmy Mason Seal of Manchester passed this life on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his residence at the age of 84. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 1 PM at Noah Church of Christ, 201 Noah Road, Manchester, TN with burial to follow at Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

Mr. Seal, a native of Manchester, was the son of the late Robert and Mae Seal. He was a U S Army veteran and enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He attended the Noah Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Karen Gaultney Seal and Juanita Seal; brothers, Paul, Frank, John and William and sisters, Eileen, Georgie Faye, Irene, Angie Bea and Carmen.

Mr. Seal is survived by daughter, Anissa Lewis of Manchester and stepdaughters, Denise Church of Manchester, Connie Duncan Moore (Roger) of Nashville and Tammy Baurque (Chris) of Manchester.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.