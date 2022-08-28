Jimmy Martin Brinkley, age 62 of Murfreesboro, passed away August 19, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1960, to the late Zetherine Maxwell and L.C. Brinkley in Manchester, TN. Jimmy always had a smile on his face and loved people. He couldn’t pass a person up without giving them a nice, warm hug. He loved music, boomboxes, and guitars. His fingers were always snapping, usually to the song, “Car Wash”, by Rose Royce. It was not unusual for you to see Jimmy on or around a bicycle, motorcycle, or lawnmower, as he also had a special interest for anything with wheels. Jimmy also had a special place in his heart for his dog, Toot. Toot was his buddy and they had a great bond.

Throughout his life, Jimmy spent a lot of time with different caretakers from different facilities, and they always took great care of him. There was never a doubt of Jimmy’s happiness. Our family is forever grateful for every single person that made an impact on Jimmy’s life, and we are certain he is resting peacefully.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Maxwell; sisters, Shirley Shelton, Margaret Hathaway, Geneva Fitzpatrick, Bobbie Prince, and his brother, Shawn Brinkley. He is survived by his three brothers, Jerry Brinkley, Jody (Bonnie) Wilson, and Shirley Brinkley; four sisters, Alma (Ronald) Holland, Shirella Brinkley, Becky Brinkley, and Yolanda Butler, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12 Noon, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM on Monday until time of service at the funeral home.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Brinkley family.