Jimmy “Butter” Phillips of Fayetteville passed this life on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 72 years. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.

Jimmy, a native of Fayetteville was the son of the late Robert Curtis Phillips and the late Catherine Johnson Phillips Campbell. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his sisters, Sue Monks of Richmond, VA and Cathy Raby (Max) of Fayetteville; nieces, Lorie Thornton (Chris) of Fayetteville, Sharon Broyles (Bill), Lisa Brown (Phillip) and Susan Ridlehoover (Brad), all of Richmond, VA; nephew, Daniel Boone of Athens, AL; several great nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike McCowan (Paulette), Roger Norwood and Porter Bryant (Jackie Sue), all of Fayetteville and many fishing and hunting buddies.

For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com

LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.