Jessie Lee Springfield

Ms. Jessie Lee Springfield, age 71, of Manchester, TN, passed away on August 19, 2022, with her loving daughters by her side. The visitation will be conducted on Friday, August 26 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM and the funeral will be held Saturday, August 27 at 11:00 AM.  All services will be held at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brothers Chris Whitaker, John Patton, Jr. and Steve Whitaker officiating.  Burial to follow in Cypress Gardens Cemetery. 

Jessie was born in Manchester on September 24, 1950, to the late Sam and Nancy Nevels.  Jessie enjoyed cooking, watching Lifetime movies, talking on the phone with friends and family, and most importantly spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.  She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Springfield, sisters Linda Sotherland and Sussanne Nevels.  She is survived by her two daughters, Roxanne (Robert) Patton and Jennifer (Kareem) Robinson 3 sisters, Hattie (Jerry) Burse, Pamela (Corey) Freeman and Zeda Brantley, 5 grandchildren, Brianna (Tony) Trulick, Jaylon Patton, Mackenzie Robinson, Madison Robinson, Mason Robinson, 2 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, a nephew and cousins along with special friends Charles Nowlin, Priscilla Hartsfield, and Eloise Crawford. 

