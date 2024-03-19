Jerry Wayne Tipps of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 18, 2024 at Vanderbilt – Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 77. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4 – 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Mr. Tipps, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late William C and Louise Seagraves Tipps. He was a graduate of Tenn Tech University and served in the Army and the National Guard. He was very proud of earning his rank of Lt. Colonel in the TN National Guard. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Tipps was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Wayne Tipps; brother, Billy Tipps and brother-in-law, Donald Sessions.

Mr. Tipps is survived by his wife, Carol Hooper of Tullahoma; son, Jason Wade Tipps (Carla) of Tullahoma; brother, Jimmy Tipps (Pam) of Tullahoma; sister, Gayle Sessions of Tullahoma and three grandchildren, Hallie, Hannah and Hazel Tipps.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.