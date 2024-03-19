Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Jerry Wayne Tipps

Published

Jerry Wayne Tipps of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 18, 2024 at Vanderbilt – Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 77. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4 – 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Mr. Tipps, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late William C and Louise Seagraves Tipps. He was a graduate of Tenn Tech University and served in the Army and the National Guard. He was very proud of earning his rank of Lt. Colonel in the TN National Guard. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Tipps was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Wayne Tipps; brother, Billy Tipps and brother-in-law, Donald Sessions.

Mr. Tipps is survived by his wife, Carol Hooper of Tullahoma; son, Jason Wade Tipps (Carla) of Tullahoma; brother, Jimmy Tipps (Pam) of Tullahoma; sister, Gayle Sessions of Tullahoma and three grandchildren, Hallie, Hannah and Hazel Tipps.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023