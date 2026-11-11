Jerry Ronald Holden of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday, November 9, 2026, at his residence in Tullahoma at the age of 90 years.

A native of Tullahoma, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Charles and Eleanor Muse Holden. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Holden, son, Ronnie Holden, and sister, Nedra Holden.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Jerry loved his family and was a wonderful husband, and an excellent father and grandfather. He missed his wife very much after her passing and enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

His survivors include his grandchildren, Kevin (Crystal) Holden of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Leslie Holden of Tullahoma, Tennessee and two cousins, Michael and Scottie Holden.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com

Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to serve the family of Jerry Holden.