Obituaries

Jerry Michael “Mike” Henegar Sr

Published

Mike Henegar

Mr. Jerry Michael “Mike” Henegar Sr., 60, passed away Saturday July 29, 2023, at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.  He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on November 23, 1962.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Dale Henegar; brother, Don Mark Henegar; grandparents, B.F. and Alta Henegar, John and Lucy Sparks.

He retired from Bridgestone and enjoyed drag racing.

He is survived by his wife, Midge Winton Henegar; mother, Ruby Sparks Henegar; sons, Jerry Michael Henegar Jr. and Matthew Winton (Leah) Henegar; grandson, Jerry Michael “Tripp” Henegar III; brother, Jonathan (Jennifer) Henegar; sisters-in-law, Kandy Henegar and Rhonda Caldwell; best friend, Brian (Anita) Goodman and his children; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Charles Williams officiating with burial to follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Visitation: 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm Tuesday and 12:00 noon – 2:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee

