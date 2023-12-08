Mr. Jerry Lane Messick, age 42, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in Lebanon, TN.

Mr. Messick was born in Manchester, TN, to his late father Jerry Ray Messick and surviving mother, Penny Hill. He worked as a handyman and was a free spirit. He loved his family and will be missed by them.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by uncles, Johnny Hill and Frankie Hill.

Mr. Messick is survived by his mother, Penny Hill; sister, Wanda Tucker; nieces, Guinavier Taylor, Carma Tucker and Autumn Barber; aunts and uncles, Jason and Tammy Hawkins, Monica (Rodney), Donna Messick, Deborah Messick, and Kim Messick.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 11, 2023, from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow immediately after visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Partin Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Messick family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com