Jerry D Smith of Shelbyville passed this life on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at his residence at the age of 84. Funeral Services are scheduled on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Jerry, a native of Nashville, was the son of the late Thomas Winfred and Clara Odessa Hines Smith. Mr. Smith was saved in 1957 and was a faithful member of the Bethel Baptist Church for 36 years. He ran a milk truck route for 45 years and enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Sherry Slaughter and brother, Jim Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Linda Goodwin Martin Smith of Shelbyville; children, Andy Smith (Kim) of Franklin, TN, Deania Smith Waters and Gary Smith; stepchildren, Brenda Stacy (Jamie) of Flintville, Craig Martin, Rodger Martin (Stephanie) and James Dean Martin (Dawn), all of Tullahoma and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.