Jerri L Morton of Petersburg passed this life on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 64. No services are scheduled.

A native of Kenmore, NY, she was the daughter of the late David Jeremiah and Nancy Clark Morton. She was a Messianic Christian and enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She was also an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, David Jay Morton and Kenneth Joel Morton Sr and sister, Julie Louise Morton.

Jerri is survived by children, Tim and Becca Bauer; brother, Richard Jeffery Morton (Jo) of Las Vegas; sisters, Leigh Morton of Petersburg and Juli Bain (Billy) of Beechgrove and granddaughter, Tessa Bauer.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.