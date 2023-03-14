Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Jerri L Morton

Published

Jerri L Morton of Petersburg passed this life on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 64.  No services are scheduled.

A native of Kenmore, NY, she was the daughter of the late David Jeremiah and Nancy Clark Morton.  She was a Messianic Christian and enjoyed crocheting and sewing.  She was also an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, David Jay Morton and Kenneth Joel Morton Sr and sister, Julie Louise Morton.

Jerri is survived by children, Tim and Becca Bauer; brother, Richard Jeffery Morton (Jo) of Las Vegas; sisters, Leigh Morton of Petersburg and Juli Bain (Billy) of Beechgrove and granddaughter, Tessa Bauer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

6 days ago

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023