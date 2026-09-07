Jere Mac Ledsinger, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, September 5th, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 88. Jere was born in Kenton, Tennessee, in 1938 to the late Granville “Doog” and Marybelle Holloman Ledsinger.

Jere graduated from Mason Hall in 1956. After graduation, he worked at a coat factory before continuing his education at Union University, where he graduated in 1962. He later earned a master’s degree from Memphis State University and began his career as a juvenile probation officer.

In 1969, Jere began an important chapter of his life devoted to serving Tennessee’s children and young people. He was appointed by Governor Buford Ellington to serve as Executive Director of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, working to improve the lives and welfare of children throughout the state. His work on behalf of young people was a source of great pride to him and began a lifelong commitment to children and juvenile justice that would continue throughout his career.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While working in Nashville, Jere continued his education and graduated from the Nashville YMCA Night Law School in 1975. He went on to practice law and, in 1980, began serving as an Assistant District Attorney General in Coffee County.

In 1981, Jere married the love of his life, Janet Holt Ledsinger. Together, they built a wonderful life centered around their three children, Chesleigh, Ben, and Christy. Jere was a loving father, mentor, and role model who took a genuine interest in the lives of those around him. He made friends nearly everywhere he went and was well known for “interviewing” almost every waiter or waitress who served him—asking about their lives, their plans, and their goals, and always offering a word of encouragement. That same interest in people, and his desire to see them succeed, was simply part of who he was. Jere and Janet shared 38 years of marriage before her passing in 2019.

In 1998, Jere was elected General Sessions Judge for Coffee County. As General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge, he served the citizens of Coffee County from the bench for more than two decades. His years as a judge continued the commitment to children, families, and public service that had characterized much of his life.

Jere was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. His faith, his family, and his service to others were enduring parts of his life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Janet, Jere was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jane Smith.

He is survived by two daughters, Christy (Erica) Ledsinger and Chesleigh (Marc) Lee; one son, Ben (Erin) Murray; eight grandchildren, Lauren (Alex) Caldwell, Isaac and Jacob Lee, and Mary James, Callie, Lily, Jude, and Annabeth Murray; and one brother, Joe (Brenda) Ledsinger.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026, at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, 2026, at Highland Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Norman officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations be made to Highland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1195, Tullahoma, TN 37388.