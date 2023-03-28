Jenny C Frye of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 39. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4 -7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Jenny was the daughter of William Paul Frye of Tullahoma and Melinda Gail Harris of Nashville. She was a loving daughter, mother and sister.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by son, Elijah Frye; daughters, Chloe and Carrie Frye; brothers, Eric Long and Joshua Alford and sister, Carla Simmons.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.