Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Jenny C Frye

Published

Jenny C Frye of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 39. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4 -7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Jenny was the daughter of William Paul Frye of Tullahoma and Melinda Gail Harris of Nashville. She was a loving daughter, mother and sister.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by son, Elijah Frye; daughters, Chloe and Carrie Frye; brothers, Eric Long and Joshua Alford and sister, Carla Simmons.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

4 days ago