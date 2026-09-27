Jennive Bryant

Jennive Wimley Bryant of Tullahoma passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2026 at her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 82. Mrs. Bryant was born in Manchester, TN to the late Bernice and Jeanette Hill Wimley. During her life, Jennive worked as a sewer at TN Apparel, and was a member of Lighthouse Christian Church. She enjoyed yard sales, flowers, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Bryant will be remembered as the best example of a loving, Christian woman by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bryant; brothers, W.C. Wimley, Harry Truman Wimley, J.D. Wimley, Johnny Wimley, Donald Wimley, Jimmy Wimley, and Horace Wimley; and one sister, Lizzy Samson. Mrs. Bryant is survived by her sons, Michael Bryant (Lena), and Jeffery Bryant (Joyce); sisters, Mary Reed, Naomi Blocker (John), and Barbara Mullinax; brother, Harold Wimley; grandchildren, Adam, Ashley, Jeffery, and Jeremy Bryant; many beloved and cherished great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her lifelong best friend, Ann Tabor. Visitation for Mrs. Bryant will be held on Monday, September 28th from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, September 29th at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Kelly Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.