Jennifer Young

Jennifer (Singleton) Young died unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, September 2nd in Manchester. She was 48.

She is survived by her parents Valerie & Ricky Teal of Smithville & Charles Young of South Carolina, sons Joshua (Ashley) & granddaughter Forever Young of St Petersburg Fl, & Kirby Porter of Manchester.

She is also survived by 6 sisters; Jessica Holland of Manchester, Joanna (Jeremy) Davis of Murfreesboro, Joyce (James) Reed of Asbury & April (Tyler) Denning of Hartsville, Whitney (Donald) Sawyer of Knoxville, Amanda (Brennan) Petty of Murfreesboro, 8 nephews, 4 nieces, and 1 great nephew.

Those who loved her knew her boys were the love of her life and she cherished all of her family and many friends.

Even though we are all heartbroken over the unexpected passing of “Jenn”, it brings us much comfort to know that she is finally at peace and no longer in any pain.

She will be forever missed and loved by us all, but never forgotten!

As per her request, she will cremated and asked for a celebration of life with all her family and friends in attendance.

A time and date has not yet been determined.