Jennifer Scott

Published

Jennifer Scott, Age 59, passed away peacefully April 22, 2023. Survived by her mother and four brothers. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday May 6th 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at First Christian Church annex (corner of Atlantic and Grundy St., site of the old Tullahoma Post Office). Drop in as you are—casual—for fellowship and remembrances of Jennifer. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

