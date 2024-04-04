Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Hullett, age 60, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at her residence.

Mrs. Hullett was born in Tullahoma, TN, to her late parents Carl Delmer Felts and Jewel Hazelwood Felts. She worked for 20 years as a teacher’s aid with the Coffee County School system. She loved and adored children. In her free time, Mrs. Hullett enjoyed fishing and going to the beach. She was a beacon of love and was a loving mother and devoted wife to her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Hart; nephew, Jason Felts.

Mrs. Hullett is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael “Mike” Hullett; sons, Benjamin Earl (Amanda) Hullett and Charles Phillip Hullett; daughter, Linda Ashley (Zach Sanders) Hullett; brothers, Jerry (Mary Lynn) Felts and Richard (Sarah) Felts; sisters, Linda (Phil) Whisenhunt, Pat (Ronnie) Watts, Nancy Love, and Beverly (Roy) Ashby; grandchildren, Kailance Hullett and Kigar Hullett; lifelong friend, Brenda Moore Prince.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 12:00pm until 3:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Stroud Cemetery in Morrison.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, 104 N. Spring St., Manchester, TN 37355.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hullett family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com