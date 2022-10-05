Mr. Jeffrey Wayne Hill, age 58, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

Mr. Hill was born in Winchester, TN, to his late father Robert Wayne Hill and surviving mother Barbara Sue Roberts Hill. He owned and operated Jeff’s Dry Wall, his own sheet rock business. Mr. Hill was known by everyone as “Jeffro” and was good to everybody. He was a good son, amazing father, Papa and a talented person. Mr. Hill was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Mr. Hill is survived by his loving wife, Pam Hill; daughter, Tiffany Kayla Hill “Ethan Brown”; grandchildren, Jaiden Kay and Ariel Ashton Brown.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hill family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com