Jeffrey Lynn Henshaw, age 54 of Manchester, was born on January 14, 1969, in Louisa, VA, to Mary Katherine Cox and the late Raymond Earl Henshaw. Before his declining health, Jeff was a machine operator for Marcel Enterprise. He enjoyed boating on the local lakes and was an avid collector and restorer of classic cars, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family that he dearly loved, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Katherine, Jeff is survived by his children, Dwain Shears (Chasity), and Mary Jane Smith (Josh); grandchildren, Jeffrey, John, Jona Kay, Jerri Lynn, Jaxon, Karson, Cole, Gavin, Trever, Hunter, Autumn, and Brooke; sisters, Julie Ann Roebuck (Mark), Tina Marie King, Deborah Jean Hammers; niece, Lilly; nephews, Issac and Holden; girlfriend, Crystal Bush; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Jeff’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the entire staff of Alive Hospice for the extended care they gave to Jeff and for the help they gave to the family during the last few weeks of Jeff’s life.

A Celebration of Life in memory of Jeff will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Henshaw family.