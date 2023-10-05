Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Jeffrey Lynn Henshaw

Published

Jeffrey Lynn Henshaw, age 54 of Manchester, was born on January 14, 1969, in Louisa, VA, to Mary Katherine Cox and the late Raymond Earl Henshaw. Before his declining health, Jeff was a machine operator for Marcel Enterprise. He enjoyed boating on the local lakes and was an avid collector and restorer of classic cars, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family that he dearly loved, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Katherine, Jeff is survived by his children, Dwain Shears (Chasity), and Mary Jane Smith (Josh); grandchildren, Jeffrey, John, Jona Kay, Jerri Lynn, Jaxon, Karson, Cole, Gavin, Trever, Hunter, Autumn, and Brooke; sisters, Julie Ann Roebuck (Mark), Tina Marie King, Deborah Jean Hammers; niece, Lilly; nephews, Issac and Holden; girlfriend, Crystal Bush; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Jeff’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the entire staff of Alive Hospice for the extended care they gave to Jeff and for the help they gave to the family during the last few weeks of Jeff’s life.

A Celebration of Life in memory of Jeff will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Henshaw family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023