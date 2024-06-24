Jeanne Carroll Neill, age 83, passed away peacefully at NHC in Tullahoma on the morning of June 22, 2024. Born in Cortland, New York to Oliver and Ellen (Vickery) Taft on February 7, 1941, Jeanne spent most of her young years in Onondaga Central, New York. In school, she played the tuba in the band, sang in the girls’ chorus, and played intramurals. After graduating from Onondaga High School, she attended Freed Hardman University. Jeanne later met and married the love of her life, Donald Neill, on March 3, 1962. Don and Jeanne birthed three sons, Jerry, Randy, and Sean, and raised them in the Church of Christ as faithful believers and Jesus followers. Jeanne was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, and faithful Christian. Over the years, Jeanne worked as an outstanding secretary at three different churches and several businesses. She enjoyed serving in the church as a Bible teacher, and she especially liked to teach the babies in the cradle roll class. Hospitality came naturally to Jeanne. She and Don held church small groups/Bible studies in their home and hosted many gatherings for food and games. She was an excellent cook and was known for her lasagna, homemade rolls, and baked goods, especially Christmas cookies.

Wherever Jeanne lived, she and Don involved themselves in the local Church of Christ, including Upstate New York, Raleigh, NC, and Phoenix, AZ. Even in their travels, they were involved in church, such as during extended stays in Estes Park, CO. Jeanne enjoyed traveling with Don many summers in their motorhome to a variety of places, including visits to family in Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Alaska. Not enough good can be said of Jeanne. She was and is well-loved by those who knew her, especially her many family members, friends, and church family. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William “Billy” Taft. She is survived by Donald, her husband of 62 years; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Linda Sue, Randy and Rhonda, and Sean and Cherie; grandchildren, Jordan (Geneva), Cameron (Jess), Jacob, Cody, Megan (Eli), Casey (Justin), Tyler, Savannah (Jeff), and Madison; great-grandchildren, Annie, Jacen and Veronica; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be sorely missed and leaves a hole in the heart of her family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 from 9:30am-10:30am at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane with a memorial service to immediately follow at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Heritage Christian University in Accra, Ghana, c/o HCCF, P.O. Box 2456, Frisco, Texas 75034. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.