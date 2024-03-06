Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Jay B. Martin

Published

Jay B. Martin passed from this life on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, Tennessee at the age of 69.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2024 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in McMinnville, Tennessee.

A native of McMinnville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Carroll and Ollar Brymer Martin. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Felix, Bobby, Danny, James, Perry, and Ed Martin, and one grandson, Russell King.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jay loved the outdoors. Just sitting at the lake watching the ducks was one of his favorite past times. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. More than anything he loved his family and cherished every moment he could spend with his grandchildren.  

His survivors include his wife of 44 years, Gail Shockley Martin of Tullahoma, Children, Jayson (Suzie) Martin of Tullahoma, Joshua (Sheena) Martin of Tullahoma, April (Steven Freeman) Martin of Lynchburg and Misty Newby of Birmingham, Alabama. Jay is also survived by his siblings, Mary Jo Smith, Gail Potter, Geneva Bratcher, Patsy McCormick, Jerrie Bryant, Paul Martin all of McMinnville, and Clarence Martin of Somerset, Kentucky, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.  

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com  Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023