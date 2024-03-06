Jay B. Martin passed from this life on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, Tennessee at the age of 69.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2024 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in McMinnville, Tennessee.

A native of McMinnville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Carroll and Ollar Brymer Martin. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Felix, Bobby, Danny, James, Perry, and Ed Martin, and one grandson, Russell King.

Jay loved the outdoors. Just sitting at the lake watching the ducks was one of his favorite past times. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. More than anything he loved his family and cherished every moment he could spend with his grandchildren.

His survivors include his wife of 44 years, Gail Shockley Martin of Tullahoma, Children, Jayson (Suzie) Martin of Tullahoma, Joshua (Sheena) Martin of Tullahoma, April (Steven Freeman) Martin of Lynchburg and Misty Newby of Birmingham, Alabama. Jay is also survived by his siblings, Mary Jo Smith, Gail Potter, Geneva Bratcher, Patsy McCormick, Jerrie Bryant, Paul Martin all of McMinnville, and Clarence Martin of Somerset, Kentucky, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.