Jason Scott Hogan, age 44 of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024. Jason was born in Franklin County on November 10th, 1979 to Alvie James Hogan and Carol Elaine Thompson. Jason was preceded in death by one son, Jackson Hogan; his grandparents, George and Pauline Hogan of Midway, TN, and Ollie and Betty Thompson of Tullahoma; Uncles, George Manuel Hogan, Gary Paul Hogan, Michael Joseph Hogan all of Midway; He is survived by his father, Alvie James Hogan of Tullahoma; his mother, Carol Anderson (Tony) of Tullahoma; brothers, Toby Hogan (Rebecca) of Tullahoma, Dustin Hogan of Florida, and Robert “Bobby” Gollege of Florida; one sister, Carrie Eccleston (Joe) of Oregon; three daughters, Kayleigh Faith and Khloe Beth Hogan both of Tullahoma, and Dixie Skye Hogan of Tracy City. Aunts, Patsy Matthews (Ron) of Maryville, and Sandra Wallace (Steve) of Morristown; nieces and nephews, Austin Hogan, Hunter Hogan, David Eccleston, Sarah Hogan, and Grace Eccleston. Jason loved fishing, camping, horseback riding, and anything involving the outdoors. Most of all, he loved his daughters and his family. He also loved his dog, Bobo Hogan. He enjoyed working on cars, and working with his brother at Hogan’s Collision Center. He was willing to help anyone in need, and would do anything for anyone. Jason will be remembered for his big heart. Visitation for Jason will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 from 12:00 – 2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel at 2:00pm with Pastor Jimmy Kelley officiating.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

