Obituaries

Jason Ray Tipps

Published

Jason Ray Tipps of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, January 23, 2023 in Tullahoma at the age of 45. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be scheduled at a later time.

A native of Manchester, TN, he was the son of Gary Tipps (Diane) of Lynchburg and Teena Ray Bailey of Tullahoma.  He was an artist and enjoyed drawing and playing the guitar.  He also enjoyed working out.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Chad Hartman (Brittany) of Estill Springs and Daniel Byford; sister, Holly Byford Shastid (Steve) of Tullahoma; cousins, DJ, Amanda and Chris (Crystal) Johnson, all of Tullahoma and many other cousins, family and friends.

