Jason Glascoe of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, April 28, 2023 at his residence at the age of 46. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.

Jason, a native of Tullahoma was the son of the late Charlotte Glascoe Hankins and James Hankins of Moore County, who survives. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, traveling and fishing.

In addition to his stepfather, James Hankins, he is survived by son Matthew Glascoe of Grinnell, Iowa; daughter, Courtney Cornett of Grinnell, Iowa; brother, Joel Hankins of Moore County and Aunts, Teresa Glascoe of Tullahoma and Peggy Glascoe of Moore County.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.