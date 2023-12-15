Mrs. Janice Leslie Bean, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Janice was born on July 13, 1946, in Tullahoma, Tennessee to parents Leslie and Jessie Mae Poe. Janice grew up in Tullahoma and graduated from Tullahoma High School. As a longtime native of Tullahoma, she had a 30-year accounting career at Elk River Public Utility District until her retirement. She was also a member of Cedar Lane Church of Christ. Janice dedicated her life to her family and her church. She was a devoted Christian and always put others before herself. Her love of family and friends was remarkable, and she had a unique ability to serve as a loving link between the past and present by always ensuring that long-standing family traditions and memories of the past lived on. To know Janice was to love her and the compassion and warmth that she displayed for others were the hallmarks of her personality. Janice also loved traveling, cooking, family gatherings of any kind, and volunteering for those in need. Survivors include her husband, Frank Bean, daughters Melissa Wheeler (Karyn), Mindy Bean (Johnny); grandchildren, Quinn, Blake, Eli, Izzy, and Andrew; nephews, Robert Poe (Debbie) and Jonathan Poe (Caitlin); niece, Victoria King (Jerome); and great nieces and nephews, Abby, Will, Bryson, Trae, and Rowan. Janice was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Jessie Mae Poe, brother Steve Poe, and daughter, Melanie Hasson. A celebration of life for Janice will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, with visitation from 12:00-2:00pm CT at Kilgore Funeral Home chapel. Funeral services will follow immediately at 2:00pm in the chapel with Brother Gary Johnson officiating. A burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations may be made in Janice’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Tennessee Children’s Home – PO Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.