Janice Lee Weddington Storey of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 67 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of service.

A native of Tullahoma, Ms. Storey was the daughter of the late Carl Douglas and Estherleen Lee Weddington. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Donelson Care Center for approximately 20 years. She was most recently employed by McArthur Manor in Manchester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Dylan Wayne Storey.

Janice is survived by one son, Shane (Kathy) Storey of Cornersville, Tennessee, two daughters, Amy Storey of Tullahoma, Vanessa (David) Edwards also of Tullahoma, and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Lily Storey, Agagail Elizabeth Storey, Ella Simone Edwards and Miles Nehemiah Edwards.

