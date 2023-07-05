Connect with us

Janet Lee Warren Foster

Published

Janet Lee Warren Foster, age 64, of Decherd, Tenn., departed this life on Monday, July 3, 2023, at her residence with her loving family at her side,following an extended illness.  Ms. Foster was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Robert Henry Warren and Ellen Irene Crunk Warren on November 19, 1958. Janet was a daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.  She was a Christian and of the Baptist Faith that knew her Bible well. She loved to read and watch her western shows on T.V.  Her favorites were the episodes of Gunsmoke that starred Festus.  Janet graduated from Franklin County High School.  She was employed at several Kroger stores throughout Tenn. and Food Lion of Franklin, Tenn., before becoming a CNA.  She was then employed for Southern Care Assisted Living, Morningside Assisted Living, Beacon Pointe and Benton House of Franklin, Tenn.  Janet was a very caring and giving person.  she loved her children and grandchildren dearly and talked about them often.  She always asked about her brothers and sisters wanting to know if everyone was doing alright.  Janet liked to tease and joke around.  Her smile, her laughter and especially her little comments that she would make will be greatly missed. REST IN PEACE, our angel, you are greatly loved and missed.

She is survived by her children; Tabitha Lindholm, Adam Foster and Stephen Foster. Grandchildren; Katie, Brian, Ashley, Connor and Skylar.  Brothers, George Warren and wife, Emily and Michael Warren, Sisters; Lula Robertson and husband, Charles, Mary Walls, Patsy Ferrell and husband Glen, Linda Kirkland, Wanda Moss and husband, Terry. 

Visitation for Ms. Foster is scheduled for Friday, July 7, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services.  Services are scheduled for 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 8, in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Larry Mead, officiating. 

Interment will follow in Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd. 

Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

