Obituaries

Jane Gaither Brown

Published

Jane Gaither Brown, age 90, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 7, 1934, in Washington, D.C., to the late John and Polly Pierce. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, John James Pierce, Jr.

Jane and her husband, Charles L. Brown, served congregations of the churches of Christ in Tennessee, Kentucky, New Jersey, Virginia, and Ohio, in his 60+ years of ministry. Jane was a longtime member of the East Main Street church of Christ.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Charles Brown of Manchester, TN; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Karen Brown, Timothy and Sandra Brown, all of Manchester, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Tim Green of Manchester, TN; grandchildren, Brooks Brown, Seth (Jenna) Brown, Clarissa (Jonah) Deal, Pierce (Tabitha) Green, Samuel Brown, Davis (Byanka) Green, Nathan (Leah) Brown, Andrew Green, Elizabeth Brown, and Margaret Long; great grandchildren, James Green, Montrayl Long, Jared Long, Dylan Long, and Jade Long.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bob Gillen officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30, 2024, from 4 PM-8 PM at Manchester Funeral Home, 214 E. Main Street, Manchester, TN 37355. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 1 PM Christian Chapel church of Christ Cemetery, 10555 Darden Christian Chapel Road, Wildersville, TN 38388.

Flowers accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the JB and Mary Gaither Scholarship Fund at Freed Hardeman University, 158 E. Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, or to the Coffee County Public Library.

MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.

