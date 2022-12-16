Connect with us

Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler

Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler, age 91 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home.  Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home.  Mrs. Loeffler passed from this life on Friday, December 16, 2022, at STRHS – Winchester.

Jane was born in Shelbyville, TN on November 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Ann Throneberry.  Jane was a registered nurse for many years.  She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and quilting.  Jane had a love for people and taking care of anyone in need.  Her favorite past time however was spending time with her grandchild and great-grandchildren.  She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In addition to her mother, Jane is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred J. Loeffler; one half-sister, Lana Throneberry.  She is survived by her son, Travis C. Loeffler; daughter, Debbie Weiman (Bruce); half-sister, Madge Odom (Floyd); granddaughter, Katherine Sharick (Drew); three great-grandchildren, Henry, Theo, and Emily Sharick.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jane’s name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Loeffler family.

