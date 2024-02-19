James W. Stern, passed this life on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Pine Meadows Healthcare & Rehab Center in Bolivar, TN at the age of 54. No services are scheduled.

A native of California, he was the son of Ronald Stern of Tullahoma and the late Marcia Ann Jones Stern. In addition to his father, he is survived by brothers, Ronald M Stern of Tullahoma and John Stern (Jacqueline) of Georgia.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.