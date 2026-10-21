James Robert Hise of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 100 years.

A native of Forest, Indiana he is the son of the late Onmon Iller and Florence Shoemaker Hise. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Norma Jean Thompson Hise in 2003 and also his wife, Jeanette Moore Hise in 2021, son, Douglas Eric Hise, brothers, George Hice, Joe Hice, Tommy Hice, Parker Hise, Kenneth Hise, sister, Dorothy Amaral, one grandchild, Heather Peacock and one great grandchild, Kenny McMillan.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee with Byron Lawrence and Randy Short officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Estill Springs, Tennessee. Friends may visit on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

His survivors include his children, James Larry (Linda) Hice of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Steven James (Colline) Hise of Zephyrhills, Florida, Richard Alan (Kathy) Hise of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Barbara Joan Birdsong of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Jeanette Marie Rader of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Susan Elizabeth (Albert) Cumming of Tullahoma, Tennessee, one brother, Charles (Joann) Hise of Winchester, Tennessee, seventeen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

James was born in his grandmother’s house in Forest, Indiana on April 10, 1926. He was the oldest of seven brothers and one sister. He moved to Tullahoma in 1926 and married his first wife, Norma Jean Thompson in 1950. On his eighteenth birthday, he joined the United States Army. He served two years both in England and Germany as a Private First Class. He did MP duty, trained in light artillery and carried ammunition belts for the foot soldiers carrying machine guns. While serving in Europe, James was honored to once parade in front of General Patton. He earned many medals such as Good Conduct, Army Occupation, and a WWII Victory Ribbon just to name a few. He returned to America on August 11, 1946.

After returning from the service, James worked for Lannom Manufacturing. He then moved to Chicago. It was there that he met his wife and worked as a draftsman designing bank safes and office equipment. Upon returning to Tullahoma, James worked at Norman Buick and later at the Union 76 station. In the 1970’s he owned and operated a transmission shop on East Volney street in Tullahoma.

In 2007 he married his second wife, Jeanette Moore Hise and in his retirement years, he enjoyed growing vegetable gardens, cooking, photography and reading his bible. He is a longtime member of New Center Grove Church of Christ. His love of the Lord and his cheerful outlook afforded him many wonderful years. He loved everyone and always made sure that they knew it. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com

Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of James Robert Hise.