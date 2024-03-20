Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

James Porter Haley,

Published

James Porter Haley, age78, of Manchester, TN passed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at his home surrounded by family after a brief illness. Porter was born in Manchester to the late Dewey and Wattie Mae Haley.  He attended Coffee County High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.  Porter began working at Golden Thomas Sawmill and then worked at C& S Trading Company.  He was employed by Batesville Casket Company for 30 years until his retirement. 

Porter loved fishing, especially going to Rock Island to catch walleye.  He had a passion for hunting deer and turkey.  Porter could be seen driving up and down Matts Hollow Road looking for deer and turkey multiple times a day. He loved to go to tractor pulls and Nascar races and loved hunting for morel mushrooms. He always enjoyed working in the hay fields.  Porter loved helping his son, Jeff, mow yards all summer long, however, he was not a fan of leaf season! It interfered with deer hunting! He loved his family and considered them his greatest blessings.  Porter loved spending quality time with them, even if it was while doing the most mundane things.  He will be missed beyond measure. 

Porter was a member of the Hurricane Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his children, Dorothy Ruth Haley.  He is survived by his sons, Jeff Haley (Lisa) and Joey Haley (Mike Hillis) and three grandchildren, Jenny Haley, Hunter Haley (Emily) and Hannah Haley. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20th and from 12 – 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21st. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.  Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Danny Anderson officiating.  Interment will follow at Fredonia Cemetery. 

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Porter Haley. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023