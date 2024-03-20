James Porter Haley, age78, of Manchester, TN passed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at his home surrounded by family after a brief illness. Porter was born in Manchester to the late Dewey and Wattie Mae Haley. He attended Coffee County High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Porter began working at Golden Thomas Sawmill and then worked at C& S Trading Company. He was employed by Batesville Casket Company for 30 years until his retirement.

Porter loved fishing, especially going to Rock Island to catch walleye. He had a passion for hunting deer and turkey. Porter could be seen driving up and down Matts Hollow Road looking for deer and turkey multiple times a day. He loved to go to tractor pulls and Nascar races and loved hunting for morel mushrooms. He always enjoyed working in the hay fields. Porter loved helping his son, Jeff, mow yards all summer long, however, he was not a fan of leaf season! It interfered with deer hunting! He loved his family and considered them his greatest blessings. Porter loved spending quality time with them, even if it was while doing the most mundane things. He will be missed beyond measure.

Porter was a member of the Hurricane Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his children, Dorothy Ruth Haley. He is survived by his sons, Jeff Haley (Lisa) and Joey Haley (Mike Hillis) and three grandchildren, Jenny Haley, Hunter Haley (Emily) and Hannah Haley.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20th and from 12 – 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21st. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Danny Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Fredonia Cemetery.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Porter Haley.