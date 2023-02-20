Connect with us

James Michael “Jimmy” Bush

Mr. James Michael “Jimmy” Bush, age 68, passed away February 16, 2023 at his home in Westland, MI from cancer surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery in the Fredonia community of Coffee County.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bush family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

