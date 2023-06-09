Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

James Marvin “Jimmy” Sawyer,

Published

James Marvin “Jimmy” Sawyer, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at Life Care Center at the age of 80. Mr. Sawyer was born in Tullahoma to the late Arlie and Anna Hammers Sawyer. During his life he worked as a Reproduction Specialist at ARO and was a member of First Christian Church Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sawyer was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Kay Dixon; one sister, Betsy Ann Sawyer; one grandson, Kevin Dixon; and one granddaughter, Haley Dixon. He is survived by his wife, Betty Grogan Sawyer; and two great-grandchildren, Mackenzee and Kahmya Dixon. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Christian Church with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023