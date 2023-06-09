James Marvin “Jimmy” Sawyer, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at Life Care Center at the age of 80. Mr. Sawyer was born in Tullahoma to the late Arlie and Anna Hammers Sawyer. During his life he worked as a Reproduction Specialist at ARO and was a member of First Christian Church Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sawyer was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Kay Dixon; one sister, Betsy Ann Sawyer; one grandson, Kevin Dixon; and one granddaughter, Haley Dixon. He is survived by his wife, Betty Grogan Sawyer; and two great-grandchildren, Mackenzee and Kahmya Dixon. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Christian Church with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.