James “Jim” Leo Standifer of Tullahoma passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at The Pavilion Senior Living in Smyrna at the age of 80. Mr. Standifer was born in Louisville, KY to the late Reverend H.D. Standifer, and Betty J. Standifer. James was a graduate of Belmont College, and later attended Southwestern Theological Seminary. He worked as a Network Administrator for the Bank of Centerville during his life. In addition to his parents, Mr. Standifer was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Standifer. He is survived by six children, Jennifer Lynn Standifer Sigler (Chuck), James L. Standifer Jr, Michael A. Standifer (Latisha), Gina Dyer, Laura Lynn Dyer, and Bobbie Leanne Vance; 13 grandchildren, Sadie, J.C., Julietta, Kendra, Lance, Bethany, Bradley, Emily, Anna, Jessica, Christopher, James, and Robert; and seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Arisko Ryan, Noah, Copeland, Jayce, Eliza, and Ashton. Visitation for Mr. Standifer will be held on Monday, April 15th, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.