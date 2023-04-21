Connect with us

Obituaries

James “Jim” Holtzclaw, Sr.

Published

Mr. James “Jim” Holtzclaw, Sr., age 78, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Holtzclaw was born in Chattanooga, TN, and was under the care of his late parents Martin E. Holtzclaw and Mildred Green. He and his wife Carol were both members of First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. Mr. Holtzclaw loved helping with his church and was a people person. He also loved his desserts. Mr. Holtzclaw also enjoyed being with his family and loved them dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thurman Gauger and Bill Mangrum. 

Mr. Holtzclaw is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Holtzclaw; sons, James F. “Jimmy” Holtzclaw, Jr. and Jeff Cox; daughter, Teresa Lynn (Leo) Taylor; sister, Barbara (Joe) Jenkins; grandchildren, Jama (Matthew) Victory, Harley (Kody Short) Stewart, and Adam Steele; great grandchild, Matthew Ronan Victory.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holtzclaw family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

