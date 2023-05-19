Mr. James J. Sadler, age 92, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, in Manchester, TN. Mr. Sadler was born September 14th, 1930, in Detroit, MI, to the late Mr. John Sadler and Mrs. Serena Sadler (Ferrell).

Prior to his retirement, James worked at General Motors. In his younger years, James served in the United States Army. He was a believer in the Christian faith and was a member of First Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his daughter, Melinda Sadler; brothers, Jesse Sadler, William Sadler, and Donald Sadler; and sister, Edith Terry. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Peggy Sadler; daughters, Tamra Tenpenny (Alan) and Elizabeth Lawson (Steven); grandchildren, Joshua Seymour (Kayla), Lance Seymour, Hunter Tenpenny (Jessica), Hannah Lawson, and Andrew Lawson; great grandchildren, Alyssa Seymour and Dylan Seymour; brother, Winford Sadler; sister, Mae Abston; and several extended family and friends.



Funeral services for Mr. Sadler will be held Saturday, May 20th, at 2:00pm with visitors welcome prior. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 20th, from 11:00am till 2:00pm.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sadler family.